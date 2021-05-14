ROTC members receive military commissions

Robert Falk Burton, Taylor Madison Butalla and Erin Rose Stocking of Lincoln, all cadets in Army ROTC as members of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Reserve Officer Training Corps, were commissioned second lieutenants in the U.S. Army on May 7.

In all, 11 cadets in Army ROTC were commissioned second lieutenants in the U.S. Army on May 7; seven midshipmen in Navy ROTC received commissions May 8, three as ensigns in the U.S. Navy and four as second lieutenants in the U.S. Marine Corps.