“We’ve been friends with the Gomis Asencio family for more than 20 years,” said Beatriz Butler, a member of Rotary Club in Alicante, Spain. “I watched Dario Asencio grow up, and in 2022 I suggested to his mother that he apply for a Rotary Exchange opportunity.”

It was that suggestion that took Dario Asencio from his home on the Mediterranean coast of Spain to Lincoln, Nebraska, as far away from the coasts of the United States as you can get. The impact from that one conversation has touched many families in Spain and the United States.

“As soon as I knew he was coming and would be with our family for a few months, I connected with his family on WhatsApp to help us know what he’d like for food and to reassure them we’d take care of him,” said Kristin Duke of Lincoln.

Joining the East High ice hockey team

Dario stayed with the Duke family (Kristin, Steve and their son and daughter, Jonathan and Evie) for most of the fall, and it was during that time he decided to try out for the Lincoln East High School ice hockey team. He was familiar with hockey on roller blades, but he needed to learn to ice skate so he could join the Spartan team.

“We took Dario to an ice skating clinic,” said Kristin, “and it was hilarious to see a six-foot tall 16-year-old out there with a bunch of four-foot 6-year-olds learning to skate.”

“Having Dario with us was a very positive experience for our family,” she said. “He became part of our family, so much so we now call the room where he stayed ‘Dario’s room.’”

The Dukes also took Dario to Florida to visit their family during the Thanksgiving break. “He loved fishing,” said Kristin, “and he wanted to keep everything he caught.”

“I’d played roller hockey and seen a few ice hockey games,” Dario explained, “but I needed to learn how to play on ice skates. And I learned how to skate in just one week!” Dario said one of his favorite memories from his time in Nebraska was being included on the Lincoln East ice hockey team and getting to play in their games.

A little more about Dario and his family will give you a better picture of this outgoing young man and why his 10 months in Nebraska impacted so many.

“Dario’s our only child,” said his mother, Marilo. “But my husband and I realized that after the two years of mostly being isolated because of COVID, the Rotary exchange would be a good opportunity for Dario. We wanted him to be able to adapt to other cultures because our world is growing more connected.”

She went on to note that after they said goodbye at the airport, it was just her and her husband at home. Dario’s door to his room remained closed for several weeks after he left.

Rotary Youth Exchange

The Rotary Youth Exchange is approaching its 100th anniversary, and over the years thousands of students have enjoyed a 10-month experience living with other families and attending local schools. Through the Exchange, Rotarians hope to create a more interconnected and understanding world. Students are exchanged between Rotary districts and hosted by local families as they attend local schools.

The program is literally an exchange. As students from the eastern Nebraska and western Iowa Rotary district are sent abroad, students from that region of the world are hosted by this district. Dr. Bob Rauner, a member of Rotary 14 and the Lincoln Board of Education, is coordinator for the entire district. He works with Dr. Regina Werum, also a member of Rotary 14 and a UNL professor. They make all the arrangements and coordinate exchange students hosted here in Nebraska and those from this district who have gone to other countries.

Lincoln East student Grayson Boyd got to know Dario through the hockey team and asked his parents, Christy and Taggert, to host him during the second semester. It was during that time that the hockey team played a tournament game in St. Louis. Word of that game got to Dario’s parents over in Spain. They decided to surprise him and show up in St. Louis. It was that incredible surprise that included a visit to Lincoln and an opportunity for them to meet his adopted families here.

Each Rotary Exchange student’s time is coordinated by Rotary members in the district, and a local club member is appointed to be the primary contact and host during the stay.

“Being Dario’s Rotary host mom for a year was such a gift,” said Mailani Veney, former president of Lincoln’s Downtown Rotary. “I saw firsthand the joys and challenges of being an exchange 16-year-old in America. Dario made an impact on many of us in Lincoln, and I had the pleasure of hosting his parents when they surprised him with a visit.”

As noted, Dario stayed with two families in Lincoln, the Dukes and the Boyds. Comments made by Corinne Boyd after he left help tell the story of his impact.

“Five weeks ago, my exchange brother, Dario, finished his Rotary program in Lincoln and flew back to Spain,” she said. “Although I did not live with Dario for the full five months that he was with my family, I am incredibly grateful for the friendship and experiences we did have.”

It’s important to note that Corinne was only in Lincoln for three weeks during Dario’s 10-month visit, yet her comments clearly tell of the impact he had on her and others.

Corinne’s family is in Lincoln, but she’s a college student in Ohio. She went on to note, “I've learned quite a few things from this experience: No matter how far away family may be, love for one another is unwavering. Not only have I experienced this, but it was clear to see when Dario and his parents were reunited. Never be afraid to try something outside of your comfort zone. For Dario, it was moving to a new country and picking up a new sport at the age of 16. You can find a family and make a new place feel like home with the right people. Dario made the most of his experience by growing into each host family.

“Lastly, Dario may not be family by blood, and we may not have seen eye to eye on everything, but he will always be a little brother to me,” Corinne added.

Back home in Spain

Dario’s back home in Spain now, but he said, “Nebraska is my second place. It’s like I have family there. I missed my family, but the people in Nebraska became like family to me. I now have two families in Lincoln. I want to return.”

And his mother added, “This was such a good experience for us that I’ve decided to be the person in Spain to help families here send their kids to the U.S. I tell them to rely on their kids, not try to control everything from Spain, and let them live the experience.”

She added, “The most important thing for Dario, an only child, is that he now has a big brother, Grayson Boyd.” This comment underscores the Rotary purpose for youth exchange: to help create a more interconnected and understanding world.

Beatriz Butler, the Rotary member who got the exchange started, summed up the experience with this remark: “Since he’s returned, Dario has become a great, confident young man. I enjoy hearing him talk about his experience. I am happy, grateful and proud that I was able to facilitate his participation in the Rotary Youth Exchange.”