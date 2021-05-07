Rotary clubs deliver dictionaries to schools

Then, there were business decisions that impacted the project.

“Every year we’ve done this project, the preparation and boxing of all the dictionaries was done at Green’s Plumbing and Heating on North 48th Street,” noted Gina Cotton, a Downtown Rotary member and chair of this year’s effort. However, the company had been sold and the building was put up for sale.

“When I contacted the new owner, Jeremy Roebke, he was so impressed with what we were doing he offered to let us use his new warehouse,” Cotton said. “That says a great deal about people in Lincoln.”

And yet another business decision impacted the project. Each year, there’s a chairperson for the project and a co-chairperson. They work together to coordinate this effort to mobilize dozens of Rotary members, box up thousands of dictionaries and communicate with the schools. This year, the person who was supposed to help Cotton took a job in another city.

“Everything was up in the air,” lamented Cotton. “Jeff (Hebb) was gone, Green’s had been sold and I felt overwhelmed.”

But as the project began to unwind, she kept moving ahead. Talk about determination.