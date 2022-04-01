Root receives April Heart of 4-H Award

A 4-H volunteer for seven years, Root began by helping the Sheridan Shamrocks dog club and helping provide a booth at the Kiwanis Karnival. Currently, she is co-leader of the Tails N’ Trails horse club. She helped the club receive a Governor’s Agricultural Excellence Award in 2019, which provided funds to paint the fence around the Salt Creek Wranglers arena.

“Helping the 4-H members work, practice, enjoy and show their animals is very rewarding,” Root says. “The members put their heart and soul into caring and learning all they can about their animal, and they are happy to help others who have the same passion of caring and showing animals. My favorite experience as a 4-H volunteer is seeing it all come together: the individual growth, the caring and prep work, lessons and summer shows that ready them to show their best at the Lancaster County Super Fair.”