Robin Jones named Teacher of the Month

Leadership Harbor has named Robin Jones, a seventh grade teachere at Scott Middle School, as Educator of the Month.

“There is absolutely no teacher in Lincoln Public Schools that cares more about the well-being of her students than Robin,” said her nominator. “The reason I respect Robin so much is that she pours herself into her students without limit. Not only this, but she's been a teacher for a number of years, but that willingness to give has not waned in the slightest.

“Additionally, there is no educator who offers a higher level of math instruction, coupled with an equal degree of life lessons,” the nominator continued. “Each and every student emerges from Robin's classroom better at math and more prepared for life. She builds amazing relationships with every student, regardless of their background, and provides them all with equal opportunities to succeed.”

“From all of us at Leadership Harbor, our partners, your students and colleagues, congratulations Robin,” Chris Hansen of Leadership Harbor said at the award presentation ceremony. “Our community is better because of the leader you are, in and outside of Scott Middle School.”