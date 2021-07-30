Rix named Middle School Art Educator of the Year

Shelby Rix, an art teacher for Lincoln Public Schools, has been named Middle School Art Educator of the Year by the Nebraska Art Teachers Association (NATA).

This annual honor is awarded to a NATA member who spends at least 0.51 FTE teaching art to middle school students and has made additional outstanding contributions in art education beyond the classroom including school, district, community, state and/or national levels.

NATA is a professional organization with the mission to develop and promote quality art education in Nebraska through a statewide professional support system, with opportunities for growth and development through leadership and service.

Each year, NATA recognizes outstanding contributions to learning in art education, leadership in curriculum and staff development in local school districts and communities, and contributions to professional endeavors on state and national levels. Individual award descriptions may be viewed at www.nebraskaarteducators.org/nata-awards.html.

The awards will be presented Oct. 22-23 at the 2021 NATA Fall Conference in Omaha.

