Rippeteau awarded P.E.O. STAR scholarship

Lily Ida Rippeteau, daughter of Erika and Lucius Rippeteau, has been selected to receive a $2,500 STAR scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She is a 2021 graduate of Lincoln Southeast High School and was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter FQ of Lincoln.

Chapter FQ recognized Rippeteau's achievements at an evening social gathering for her and her family on May 17.

Rippeteau has been recognized by the Duke University Talent Identification Program as one of the top 10 students in Nebraska. She is also a National Merit Scholar, Math Moves “U” National Scholarship winner, and was recognized by the Lincoln Journal Star as an Academic All-State Athlete.

At Lincoln Southeast she lettered in academics and varsity tennis, softball and orchestra. She served on the Lincoln Southeast SHIELD Leadership Team.

Rippeteau has also been active in her community by earning the Silver Page Award as a junior counselor at YMCA Camp Kitaki, as well as providing service and support for the Southern Heights Church Food Forest. She has participated nationally in several “Inspiring Girls Expeditions” that focus on STEM and art projects while participating in a 10-day wilderness trek experience.

She has been accepted into the College of Engineering and the Raikes School of Computer Science as a math major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She will pursue studies and research into how mathematics can explain the workings of the universe through spatial reasoning, problem solving, experimentation and design.

The P.E.O. STAR scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional women in their final year of high school to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year. The competitive STAR scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academic, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success. P.E.O. is a Philanthropic Educational Organization that helps women realize their dreams by providing financial support as they pursue their educational goals. They have provided well over $398 million in grants, scholarships, awards, and loans since 1869.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0