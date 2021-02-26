Registration opens today for Bright Lights camps

Summer learning will be more important than ever this year. Bright Lights camps provide a way for elementary and middle school students to maximize the fun of summer while allowing parents to know their children are avoiding learning loss.

Registration for this summer's half-day and full-day camps opens at 8 a.m. today, Feb. 27, at BrightLights.org.

2021 marks Bright Lights’ 35th summer of offering fun, engaging, hands-on learning opportunities for elementary and middle school students. The program weeks are June 7-11, June 14-18, June 21-25, June 28-July 2 and July 12-16. All camps will be done in-person only, with proper safety measures taken to keep students and staff safe.

Started by two Lincoln women, the nonprofit Bright Lights program will offer over 90 camps this summer. This variety offers students a wide selection of topics from robotics to cooking, and rockets to art. All of this can take place thanks to partnerships, community support, generous donors and the dedication of over 100 staff members and talented teachers. Need-based scholarships are also available to students.