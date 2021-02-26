Registration opens today for Bright Lights camps

Summer learning will be more important than ever this year. Bright Lights camps provide a way for elementary and middle school students to maximize the fun of summer while allowing parents to know their children are avoiding learning loss.
Registration for this summer's half-day and full-day camps opens at 8 a.m. today, Feb. 27, at BrightLights.org.
2021 marks Bright Lights’ 35th summer of offering fun, engaging, hands-on learning opportunities for elementary and middle school students. The program weeks are June 7-11, June 14-18, June 21-25, June 28-July 2 and July 12-16. All camps will be done in-person only, with proper safety measures taken to keep students and staff safe.
Started by two Lincoln women, the nonprofit Bright Lights program will offer over 90 camps this summer. This variety offers students a wide selection of topics from robotics to cooking, and rockets to art. All of this can take place thanks to partnerships, community support, generous donors and the dedication of over 100 staff members and talented teachers. Need-based scholarships are also available to students.
During their camp, students are immersed in their chosen topic for a week of hands-on learning not often available to them during the school year. The camp teaches children valuable STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts/literature and mathematics) principles, expanding their view of the world and helping them build new relationships with students of similar interests.
As one parent put it, “My 6-year-old thought she was spending a week enjoying Dr. Seuss, but it was so much more than that! She learned about science, math and other subjects in a fun environment. I don’t think she even realized she was learning.”
The main site for camps this year will again be Holmes Elementary School, but camps also take place at various community sites around Lincoln. Before Care and Lunch Care services are available at select sites. More details on these services can be found at BrightLights.org.
Have an older student? Those in eighth grade and above can volunteer to be a camp assistant. These positions are a way for older students to complete volunteer hours while gaining resume-worthy experience. Applications are accepted at BrightLights.org beginning Tuesday, March 2.
For more information on the Bright Lights program and how you can become involved, visit BrightLights.org. Follow Bright Lights on social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) to keep up on the latest.