Registration open for Parks and Rec summer camps

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites families to register now for summer day camps that begin in May and Pioneers Park Nature Center camps that begin in June.

Summer day camps

City summer camps are offered May 30-Aug. 11. Camps take place from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays and cost $155 per child per five-day week, and $125 per four-day week (weeks with a holiday). Fees include a $15 nonrefundable enrollment charge that goes toward the camp cost.

Elementary and middle school-age children may be registered for the entire summer or on a week-to-week basis. Register and pay online at lincoln.ne.gov/daycamps or contact the camp location.

The summer camps focus on creating fun memories, exploring and experiencing new adventures, making friends and celebrating youth. Each week, campers participate in swimming, arts and crafts, active games, and field trips to museums and zoos.

Camp locations include:

• Air Park Neighborhood Center, 3720 N.W. 46th St., 402-441-7876;

• Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St., 402-441-6789;

• Calvert Community Center, 4500 Stockwell St., 402-441-8480;

• Irving Recreation Center, 2010 Van Dorn St., 402-441-7954;

• McPhee Elementary School, 820 Goodhue Blvd., 402-441-7952.

Extreme Teens Day Camp at the F Street Community Center, 1225 F St., is a program for kids who have completed sixth through eighth grades. Activities include positive peer engagement, learning about independent living skills, community engagement, physical fitness and nutrition in a fun and supportive urban environment. Extreme Teens Day Camps are from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays from June 5-Aug. 11 and cost $60 per week, and $48 per four-day week. There are no camps on June 19 or the week of July 3-7. For more information, contact the F Street Community Center at 402-441-7951.

Nature camps

Camps at the Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave., are offered weekly June 5-Aug. 4 (except July 3-7). Camps are open to children age 3 through eighth grade and use the outdoors to inspire curiosity and build an understanding of others and of their surroundings.

Three nature camps are offered:

• Discovery (ages 3-6) — Offered most weeks June 5-July 27, from 9-11:30 a.m., Monday through Thursday. The fee is $115 per child per session.

• Explorers (completed kindergarten through grade five) — Held weekly June 5-Aug. 4 (except July 3-14), from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The fee is $205 per child per session.

• Navigators (completed grades six through eight) — July 10-14, from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. The fee is $190 per child.

For more information about registering for nature camps, visit lincoln.ne.gov/naturecenter, call 402-441-8708 or email naturecenter@lincoln.ne.gov.

Scholarships

Scholarships to these camps are available for those who meet income guidelines. Scholarship applications are available at all recreation centers, the Playground Office, 1225 F St., and at lincoln.ne.gov/daycamps. All programs, except Irving, Pioneers Park Nature Center and F Street, accept Title XX, the State of Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Child Care Subsidy Program. For eligibility information, call 800-383-4278 or visit accessnebraska.ne.gov.

Adaptive recreation day camps for youth and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities will be announced in the spring. For more information about Parks and Recreation programs, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.