Registration open for Parks and Rec preschool programs
The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for preschool programs that begin in September.

The programs are as follows:

Little Sprouts Preschool – Calvert Recreation Center, 4500 Stockwell St. This program is for ages 3 to 5 and includes music, art and games to support learning and development. Register online at lincoln.ne.gov (search: preschool) or call 402-441-8480. The schedule and fees are as follows:

• Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 to 11:30 a.m. Fee is $69 per month.

• Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 to 11:30 a.m. Fee is $97 per month.

• Monday through Friday, 9 to 11:30 a.m. Fee is $166 per month.

Nature Center Preschool – Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. The two programs teach colors, shapes, sizes, counting and spatial awareness through nature exploration. Register online at lincoln.ne.gov (search: preschool) or call 402-441-7895. The preschool program is for ages 3 and 4. The schedules and fees are as follows:

• Tuesday and Thursdays, 9 to 11:30 a.m. Fee is $105 per month.

The pre-Kindergarten program is for ages 4 and 5. The schedules and fees are as follows:

• Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 to 11:30 a.m. Fee is $155 per month.

• Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fee is $125 per month.

A $50 non-refundable registration fee is required and space is limited. Children must be toilet trained. More information about programs is available at parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

