Registration open for Nature Center early childhood programs

Registration is open for Lincoln Parks and Recreation early childhood program options for spring and summer. The programs are as follows:

Hand-in-Hand – Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington St.: This program is for children ages 2 1/2 to 7 and an accompanying adult. Each class includes guided outdoor explorations. The sessions coincide with Lincoln Public Schools' early dismissals on Tuesdays: Feb. 22, March 29 and April 26, from 2:45-3:45 p.m. The fee is $4 per person for each class. There are no drop-in spots available, and registration is required by the Friday before each date. Summer program dates will be announced in May.

Discovery Camp – Pioneers Park Nature Center: These half-day camps at the Nature Center are for children ages 3-6. Sessions are four days a week from 9-11:30 a.m. June 6-9, June 13-16, June 21-24, July 11-14, July 18-21 and July 25-28. Fees are $99 per week. Camp activities include exploration and investigation, socialization with other children, and expression through arts and crafts. Space is limited.

For more information about early childhood programming, contact the preschool director at 402-441-7895 or visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov (search: Preschool).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0