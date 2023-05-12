Registration is due Monday, May 15, for the Lied Center for Performing Arts' fifth annual Lied Center Piano Academy, set for July 17-21.

The academy is led by Paul Barnes, Marguerite Scribante professor of piano at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, who serves as artistic director.

The academy is designed for students entering grades 9 through their first year of college. It is tailored to serious intermediate and advanced students interested in gaining professional-level instruction and guidance to raise their performance level and understanding of piano music.

“The 2023 Lied Center Piano Academy offers a unique opportunity to high school piano students to interact with inspiring faculty and meet other pianists their age in an atmosphere of exploration,” Barnes said.

The featured academy artist is Dr. Solungga Liu, a champion of early 20th century American music, under-represented works of standard repertoire and known as an uncanny interpreter of new music.

Liu has an active career across five continents as a recitalist and concert soloist in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Romania, Brazil, Greece, China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong.

She is professor of piano and piano area coordinator at the College of Musical Arts at Bowling Green State University. She is also a sought-after artist teacher at major international conservatories and competitions.

Glenn Korff School of Music doctoral piano student Rebekah Stiles will also serve as a Lied Center Piano Academy instructor. She holds bachelor’s degrees in piano performance and Bible from Cairn University, and a Master of Music degree in piano performance from UNL.

Also teaching sessions on improvisation and composition, respectively, will be Tom Larson, assistant professor of composition, emerging media and digital arts, and David von Kampen, lecturer.

Registration and additional information are available at www.liedcenter.org/education/lied-center-piano-academy.