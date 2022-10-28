Regent Clare talks about challenges facing NU

After spending 14 years on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, Tim Clare can clearly see what it will take to make the NU system successful: Leadership and a focus on investing in the right priorities.

Clare is one-third of his way through his third term as an NU Regent, and he spoke Monday to Executive Club members at their weekly luncheon in downtown Lincoln at the Graduate Hotel.

“Higher education is facing a lot of challenges, most notably because of the cost. Is the investment in college worth it?” he pondered to his audience, which included his father, Dr. Pat Clare, who was a special guest at the luncheon. “Data shows that if you get a four-year degree, you’re going to make a million dollars more than if you don’t have a college degree. That is being brought into question when you consider the rising cost of education and the deviation of jobs. Money is becoming a bigger and bigger issue.”

He noted that the University of Nebraska has been able to buck some of the trends, as NU is the best value in the Big Ten and student debt levels are much lower than national averages.

And it’s not only the cost of tuition that has Clare’s attention. It’s also the costs of room and board and rising student fees that he takes issue with these days.

“Those are the things that we’re looking at on the board, and trying to make it so that Nebraska doesn’t become a state of the haves versus the have-nots,” said Clare, an attorney and partner at Rembolt Ludtke law firm.

At that point, Clare pivoted and shared his thoughts on what leadership means throughout NU and how it can overcome adversities with “the right people in place.”

“In my mind, it all starts at the top, and that’s Ted Carter. We’re very, very fortunate to have Ted. He’s had a great relationship with the governor since he came here,” Clare said about NU President Carter, who was a fighter pilot in the Navy before becoming a vice admiral. “His experience and what he’s done in his life are truly remarkable. He’s made the commitment that the university is there for the state of Nebraska. And if the state’s going to grow and achieve its maximum potential, then the university’s got to be a big part of it. And I firmly believe in that.”

In mentioning Carter’s relationship-building with the governor, Clare pointed out a recent legislative bill that created the Career Scholarship program and $20 million to be set aside with a budget appropriation. Clare said Carter took the baton and ran to the front with it from the beginning of his tenure here in Nebraska.

“As an example of his leadership, when COVID hit, he was there when it first started. The first thing he did was say, ‘We’re going to be open in the fall,’” Clare remembered clearly. “Now that may not sound like a big deal to you guys, but when you’re paying Harvard tuition and you’re doing it from your basement in your house here in Lincoln, and you’re doing it via Zoom and paying $75,000 to $80,000 a year to go to Harvard, that’s a big deal. We were open! We managed it, and we adjusted and held in-person classes.”

But Carter was not the only leader Clare spoke about on Monday. The last time he had spoken to the Executive Club was in June of 2021 after former NU athletic director Bill Moos had stepped down from his position. And now, Clare is quite thrilled with Trev Alberts taking over as the new athletic director, in particular at this time when a decision on a new football coach is front and center.

“When the board started meeting to look into filling the athletic director job, I said, ‘The guy we’ve got to get is 50 miles up the street from here.’ And Trev (Alberts), I think he’s been outstanding,” Clare said. “People have criticized him because of paying Scott (Frost) out early. I think it showed a tremendous amount of leadership and commitment to the current team. The issue is we want to build our program. I think that speaks volumes for our student athletes.”

When it comes to selecting the next Nebraska football coach, Clare said he wants no part in that and he told Alberts as much. He said he told Alberts only if he wants to bounce an idea off of him would he participate. And added, “In Trev, we trust.”

However, Clare did share that the Regents board facilitated things a bit for Alberts to make moves more freely as Husker athletics begins the process of renovating the historic Memorial Stadium.

“We changed some bylaws and some internal policies to enable Trev (Alberts) to move more nimbly,” Clare said. “What Trev has done that I really appreciate is that he will go and speak to all of us (Regents) individually and make that effort to talk to all of us.”