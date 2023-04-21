“The best vote I ever made was that vote in 1977 to hire Ken,” said Harvey Schwartz while discussing his 50 years on the Junior Achievement Lincoln Board. “It was kismet, a move to ensure what has become a good legacy for JA Lincoln.”

Schwartz was referring to Ken Carlson, who served as the executive director and eventually president of the organization.

This story is about a 50-year legacy on the JA board, and about 32 years as the organization’s leader. But it is also about how these two men became friends through their service to JA.

“I’d been asked to judge the results of some student-led companies, which were the primary JA program at the time,” noted Schwartz. “I thought, this is incredible how these students have gained an understanding of how business functions through their involvement with JA.”

The initial JA program was to have various companies in the community host groups of high school students one evening a week, and to guide them through the process of creating their own company, producing a product or service and selling it.

After serving as a judge at the end of a JA year in 1973 and being impressed with the results, Schwartz joined the JA board.

Founded over a century ago

JA was founded in 1919 by Theodore Vail, president of American Telephone & Telegraph; Horace Moses, president of Strathmore Paper Co.; and Sen. Murray Crane of Massachusetts. Over the years, they enlisted leaders of companies across the United States, and those leaders, in turn, fostered the program through their plants and offices.

Leaders of one such company, Goodyear Manufacturing in Akron, Ohio, encouraged managers of their plants across the country, including the one in Lincoln.

This is where the lives of Schwartz and Carlson intersected. JA Lincoln was started in 1971 by Dan Remigio, who was then plant manager of Goodyear Lincoln. They’d hire someone to run the program, and that person would last a couple of years. There was no continuity. Finally, in 1977, Remigio asked Ken Carlson, one of the plant employees, to come to his office.

“I was dirty and tired from working on the plant floor,” said Carlson. “But when the plant manager asked for you, there was no going home to clean up. Dan Remigio had learned I had a college degree and had been a teacher, so he figured I’d be good at running JA.”

“As we started the board meeting that day in 1977,” said Schwartz, “Remigio announced in his booming voice, ‘I got a guy.’” That guy was Ken Carlson, who was voted to take the reins of JA Lincoln on Nov. 9, 1977.

“At the time, we were one of about a hundred JA programs in the United States,” Carlson added. “And we were one of the smallest with just a few JA company programs in operation.”

As Carlson began to take on leadership of the program, he realized that many of the participants were high school girls.

“The guys didn’t participate much because they were involved in sports and other activities,” he said. “Then, as Title IX began to be implemented in the schools, the girls took advantage of the sports activities as well. That was about the time when we began to switch from the evening program to the daytime classroom program.”

Carlson noted that the insurance industry had expressed concern about high school students operating some of the power tools involved in the company program as well.

Here's where another Schwartz got involved – this time Harvey’s wife, Coni, who was with Lincoln Public Schools. In 1982, she helped foster implementation of the JA Applied Economics program in classrooms, first at Arnold Elementary School and eventually in other schools in Lincoln. That helped JA Lincoln transition from the evening company programs to what today has helped make the organization among the largest JA operations, recognized as one of the top five programs in the nation.

A positive impact

Carlson described what he saw as the incredible positive impact the JA company program had.

“When kids were involved in creating their own company, their attitude about school improved, they learned what it’s like to work together, to elect officers, how you capitalize a company and how you liquidate a company,” he said. “It was challenging to transition to the classroom, but people like Marilyn Moore (who was then associate superintendent of instruction at LPS) gave us support, and it helped in that transition.”

Again, Schwartz jumped in with a comment. Throughout the hour-long interview, the two completed each other’s sentences and added details to one another’s stories.

“I’d like to know where the company program kids are today,” said Schwartz. “I remember one young lady participant who ended up with Up With People as one of their leaders, running around the world as they performed.”

Carlson interjected, “I can remember when I went with some of our participants to the JA National Assembly in Indiana. The presidents of Pepsi and Coca-Cola were there, and they talked about friendly competition and how it helped each company. Colonel Sanders from KFC was there, too.”

And on it went, as the 50-year board veteran and 32-year JA president veteran shared how they worked together with the staff and other board members to make JA Lincoln one of the largest and best in the country.

Significant growth

“One of the best outcomes of my 50 years of JA is having been a small part of the growth from a few hundred achievers to more than 20,000 young people each year building up-front knowledge of the world of business, economics and being ready to enter the world of work,” noted Schwartz.

“I’ve been blessed with knowing so many of Lincoln’s leaders like Dan Remigio, Nick Cusick, Mark LeBaron, Glenn Friendt, Stephanie Johanns and so many more who have given so much of their time in support of JA,” added Carlson. He retired from JA Lincoln in 2009.

Carlson and Schwartz talked about trade fairs that the company program hosted each year, about the strong support from LPS leadership, about watching kids light up during classroom presentations and about the importance of helping students take what they’ve learned in their regular classes and see how it applies in the business world.

JA Lincoln today not only serves schools in Lincoln and Lancaster County, but a swath of southeast Nebraska with programs as far west as Kearney and Grand Island.

The organization is working toward the next major transition by developing a program called BizTown, which combines in-class learning with a day-long visit to a simulated town. This learning experience allows students to operate banks, manage restaurants, run companies, process payments and vote for city officials, among other things, as they connect the dots between what they learn in school and the real world.

