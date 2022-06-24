Reader praises helpful college student

Recently, a young college student was canvassing our neighborhood as part of his summer job, and as he talked with my neighbor, her cat escaped and took off through the neighborhood.

This young man, whose name is Sean, tried to follow the cat, and my daughter and I joined the "rescue" effort. As the cat circled the neighbors' yards, with the three of us trying to persuade it to go back home, it eventually ran under a neighbor's deck. Sean creeped under the dark deck and cornered the cat, which was very angry. In time, he was able to grab the cat, and with the help of my daughter, force him into his carrier. He was returned to his most grateful owner.

Sean was most gracious and kind, taking the time and effort to help rescue this cat for a woman he didn't even know. So many of us sometimes place young people in the category of being obsessed with their cellphones, laptops, computers and TV, and not caring about others. We hear about the drug crimes, stealing, being lazy, etc., of young people and not enough about the many who, like Sean, are pursuing their education in order to become the leaders of our society.

Let's praise and thank them for their contributions to being good citizens who are willing to lend a helping hand when unusual situations happen. Gob bless you, Sean.

- Kathy Neugebauer, 7128 Beaver Creek Lane

