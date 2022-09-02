Read To A Dog fall session begins Sept. 12

Families are invited to participate in the “Read to a Dog” program offered by Lincoln City Libraries and Healing Heart Therapy Dogs, a local therapy dog organization.

The program provides an opportunity for children from kindergarten to age 12 to practice their reading by reading aloud to a dog. Therapy teams are partnered with children who read to a dog in 15- to 20-minute sessions once a week for six weeks.

The fall session runs Sept. 12-Oct. 22. Preregistration is required, and participants may register for multiple sessions. To register, contact the person listed for each branch. The schedule is as follows:

• Anderson Branch, 3635 Touzalin Ave. – 5:30-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Email Brenda at brenda5566@gmail.com to read to Tazi.

• Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St. – 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Contact Abby at clutterabby@gmail.com or 314-308-5991 to read to Louis.

• Bethany Branch, 1810 N. Cotner Blvd. – 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays. Email Deb at dlambrecht59@gmail.com to read to Xena.

• Eiseley Branch, 1530 Superior St. – 6-7 p.m. Mondays. Email Tami at manybookstworead@gmail.com to read to Snickers.

• Gere Branch, 2400 S. 56th St.

– 6:30-7:45 p.m. Tuesdays. Email Allison at allisontalkspets@gmail.com to read to her cat, Rainy.

– 6:30-7:45 p.m. Wednesdays, email Lynn at lynnkal@aol.com to read to Sooky.

– 6:30-7:45 p.m. Thursdays, contact Dr. Harvey at huskerdvm@gmail.com or 402-217-9019 to read to Wrench.

• South Branch, 2675 South St. – 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Call Judy at 402-423-1498 to read to Ikon.

• Walt Branch, 6701 S. 14th St. – 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Email Kim at kim.walters@icloud.com to read to Nola.

For more information on Healing Heart Therapy Dogs, visit healinghearttherapydogs.org. For more information about Lincoln City Libraries and its services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.