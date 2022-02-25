Read-In celebrates African American contributions in literature and arts

On Feb. 9, the Board Room at Lincoln Public Schools District Offices resonated with the voices of those honoring African Americans, especially in literature and the arts, who have and continue to champion the country and world's steps toward civility, equity, kindness and justice.

Community stakeholders, including educators, for-profit and non-profit organizations, scholars and others in the community, contributed their voices to the annual African American Read-In. The hour-long event, held in collaboration with Lincoln City Libraries, explored African American history and the contributions of African Americans in the world of literature and the arts.

It's part of a nationwide literacy initiative during Black History Month, with similar events happening across the country. Locally, the experience took place as a hybrid event due to COVID-19 precautions and was streamed live by Lincoln Public Schools communications and Lincoln City TV.

Presenters were asked to provide and share pieces that addressed the day's theme, "Walk Together." Pieces ranged from the literary works of Langston Hughes and poetry of Paul Laurence Dunbar to a rousing rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," the Black national anthem performed by Ra'Daniel Arvie, assistant director of choirs at Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church. Daniel Turner, a scholar from Lincoln Southwest and Martin Luther King Youth Rally planning committee member, presented a stirring adapted courtroom piece from the 2019 movie drama, "Just Mercy."

In addition to Arvie and Turner, readers, performers and presenters included Connie Edmond, WRL, CPA; Jazari Kual, CEO, Kualdom Creations; Olga Mwenentanda, educator, Lincoln Public Schools; 2022 Belmont Elementary TRACKS Scholars performance of "The Teachers March"; Antwan Wilson, M.S., assistant professor of education, Nebraska Wesleyan University, and CEO, Schoolwise Education Consulting; William Bryant, student advocate for the African American Community, Lincoln Public Schools; Marie Barrett, Lincoln Community Playhouse, "Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters: An African Tale"; Peter Ferguson, coordinator of youth development, Lincoln Public Schools; Dr. Chris Haeffner, director of library services, Lincoln Public Schools; and Pat Leach, director of Lincoln City Libraries.

"This year, we had an incredible slate of individuals who empowered not only through their words but delivery," said Peter Ferguson, co-coordinator of the Read-In and LPS coordinator of youth development. "Each educated and expanded awareness to the vast library and contribution we (African Americans) have and continue to make to the fabric of this country and world. We have a rich, beautiful history that spans the globe and is far too rich in contributions to the advancement of ALL humankind to be contained to one month. That said, I'm appreciative of those who invested and sacrificed so we could be here today and share in space that wasn't always allowed."

The Read-In represents an ongoing collaboration between LPS and Lincoln City Libraries, and was organized and facilitated by Lincoln City Libraries staff, Lincoln Public Schools Equity team members, and Student Advocates for the African American community.

You can view the Read-In at LPS.org, keywords 2022 African American Read-In.

For more information, contact pfergus@lps.org or BEaley@lincoln.ne.gov.

