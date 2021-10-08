Public invited to complete inclusive outdoor play survey

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to complete a survey regarding inclusiveness of playground areas.

The survey is available at parks.lincoln.ne.gov. Printed copies are available at the Parks and Recreation offices, 3131 O St., all city recreation centers, or by calling 402-441-7847. The deadline to complete the survey is Oct. 20.

The Parks and Recreation Department staff and a group of advocates and experts are working together to develop a strategic plan for integrating more inclusive playgrounds into the city’s park system, said Lynn Johnson, director of Lincoln Parks and Recreation. The information provided by the survey will help guide development of a strategic approach to increasing opportunities for outdoor inclusive and adaptive play in city park playgrounds.

Johnson said nearly all of Lincoln’s 91 playgrounds meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements by being accessible; however, they may not allow for ideal inclusive play. Inclusive playgrounds, he said, allow access by mobility devices but also provide opportunities for children and adults with disabilities to use the equipment alongside those without disabilities, as well as providing play features that stimulate senses through touch, sound and color.