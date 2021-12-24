PTO, students, neighbors express thanks to school staff

It was a sunny but chilly Sunday afternoon when Merle and I headed out. As we walked across the front of Rousseau Elementary School, we saw people braving the cold, windy afternoon on their knees, writing chalk messages on the sidewalk leading into the school.

Then, as the afternoon turned into evening, not only was the sidewalk full of cheerful messages, but signs were posted around the parking lot and along the sidewalks. On Monday morning, as the teachers and other staff members arrived at the school, they were greeted with cheerful and supportive messages as well as hot coffee and donuts, all provided by the Parent Teacher Organization at the school.

“We wanted to show our support, because we knew it was needed,” said Kenna Schneringer, mother of some of the students. “Signs and chalk drawings offered a way that kids, parents and friends could get together, be socially distanced, and create support for the faculty and staff.”

It’s not easy to show up every day, wear a mask and teach a room full of kids who are masked and muffled when they talk. This certainly wasn’t in anyone’s dream when they sought that degree to be an educator. Yet teachers in all of Lincoln’s schools have risen to the challenge by sticking with it and doing their level best.