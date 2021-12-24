PTO, students, neighbors express thanks to school staff

It was a sunny but chilly Sunday afternoon when Merle and I headed out. As we walked across the front of Rousseau Elementary School, we saw people braving the cold, windy afternoon on their knees, writing chalk messages on the sidewalk leading into the school.
Then, as the afternoon turned into evening, not only was the sidewalk full of cheerful messages, but signs were posted around the parking lot and along the sidewalks. On Monday morning, as the teachers and other staff members arrived at the school, they were greeted with cheerful and supportive messages as well as hot coffee and donuts, all provided by the Parent Teacher Organization at the school.
“We wanted to show our support, because we knew it was needed,” said Kenna Schneringer, mother of some of the students. “Signs and chalk drawings offered a way that kids, parents and friends could get together, be socially distanced, and create support for the faculty and staff.”
It’s not easy to show up every day, wear a mask and teach a room full of kids who are masked and muffled when they talk. This certainly wasn’t in anyone’s dream when they sought that degree to be an educator. Yet teachers in all of Lincoln’s schools have risen to the challenge by sticking with it and doing their level best.
“We wanted it to be about the staff, the teachers and the kids,” added Schneringer. “The point of the event was to offer encouragement anonymously and in a variety of ways.”
I couldn’t help but be encouraged myself as I read some of the messages. “Only the brave teach,” “Thank you teachers and staff,” “Rousseau staff make our lives merry and bright,” and “How sweet it is to be taught by you!” were among the messages that school families shared. And written on the curb at every one of the nearly 50 parking spaces was the notation: Hero.
“Kenna deserves a lot of credit for helping make this happen,” noted PTO President Sarah Baltensperger. “She had the idea. She and Keli Hupka, Gigi Sothan and Heather Kramer rallied our families. They were out there for several hours helping.” About 30 families and even students helped, including one kindergartner who drew a message for his teachers and one for his mom.
Certainly teachers and staff members who love and teach our children every day are among the heroes in our society today. They join the ranks of the health care providers, and even some of our elected officials who deserve our sincere thanks and encouragement.
If you have students in a school, live near a school – even if you just drive by a school now and then, do something to thank the staff and faculty. They’re giving it their all as we continue to work our way through this health challenge.