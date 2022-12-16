Primrose School donates 2,225 canned goods to Food Bank

This donation is part of Primrose’s Caring & Giving initiative, which encourages children to complete age-appropriate household chores for allowance money to buy canned goods. This initiative fosters giving without expectation, a key component of the Primrose curriculum.

“Experience-based lessons of service and compassion are woven throughout our curriculum, which guides our teachers and families as they nurture good citizens in the classroom, in the home and in the community,” said Jo Kirchner, CEO, Primrose Schools. “We believe by educating children to be service-minded and to give without expectation, we are working together toward a brighter future of caring, community-oriented citizens.”