Primrose School donates 2,225 canned goods to Food Bank

Primrose School students by Food Bank truck

Primrose School students donated 2,225 canned goods and nonperishable food items to the Food Bank of Lincoln.

 COURTESY PHOTO

According to nonprofit Feeding America, inflation and supply chain issues are greatly affecting food banks, with 70 percent reporting decreased food donations while operating costs have risen 95 percent.

That’s why Primrose School of Lincoln at Wilderness Hills donated 2,225 canned goods and nonperishable foods to Food Bank of Lincoln to combat food insecurity in the Lincoln area.

This donation is part of Primrose’s Caring & Giving initiative, which encourages children to complete age-appropriate household chores for allowance money to buy canned goods. This initiative fosters giving without expectation, a key component of the Primrose curriculum.

“Experience-based lessons of service and compassion are woven throughout our curriculum, which guides our teachers and families as they nurture good citizens in the classroom, in the home and in the community,” said Jo Kirchner, CEO, Primrose Schools. “We believe by educating children to be service-minded and to give without expectation, we are working together toward a brighter future of caring, community-oriented citizens.”

