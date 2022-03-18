Prime Time program for kids coming to Lincoln

Prime Time Family and Prime Time Preschool series are coming to Lincoln March 22 and 23. Each series is a free six-week program with storytelling and discussion based on award-winning children’s books. The in-person series will include a light meal before story time.

The series is scheduled in Lincoln at:

• Juniper Refuge/Calvary Lutheran Church, 2788 Franklin St., Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., March 22-April 26 (Bilingual in Kurmanji - the only Kurmanji language Prime Time program in the nation);

• Arnold Elementary School, 5000 Mike Scholl St., Tuesdays at 6 p.m., March 22-April 26 (English); and

• Everett Elementary School, 1123 C St., Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., March 23-April 27 (English).

Prime Time Family is for families with children ages 6-10 who struggle with reading and includes special activities for siblings ages 3-5. Prime Time Preschool is for families who want their children ages 3-5 to develop reading readiness skills.

These Humanities Nebraska family literacy programs help strengthen participants’ interest and skills in reading and talking about books. A 10-year analysis published by Prime Time creators found that children who attend Prime Time Family show a 95-100% improvement on achievement tests in elementary school and 81% improvement on high school exit exams.

Prime Time is offered at no cost to families thanks to generous statewide sponsors including the National Endowment for the Humanities, the State of Nebraska, Nebraska Cultural Endowment, the Sherwood Foundation, Carol Gendler and an anonymous foundation. In Lincoln, additional funding is provided by the John & Catherine Angle Charitable Fund.

Humanities Nebraska has offered Prime Time since 2002, reaching nearly 16,000 Nebraskans in one or more of the 370 Prime Time series throughout the state. Seventeen public libraries, 24 elementary schools, two Head Start programs, 10 community centers and one bookstore have hosted Prime Time in communities where student reading scores do not meet Nebraska state standards.

Teachers who are interested in recommending families for Prime Time should contact one of the sites listed above and ask to speak with the Prime Time coordinator. For more information about Prime Time in Nebraska, visit www.HumanitiesNebraska.org and select “Prime Time” from the programs list.

