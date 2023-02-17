Humanities Nebraska’s Prime Time Family Reading and Preschool series are being offered at seven Lincoln locations as of Feb. 2.

Each series is a free six-week program with storytelling and discussion based on award-winning children’s books at public libraries, elementary schools and community centers across the state.

Prime Time Family Reading is for families with children ages 6-10 who struggle with reading and includes special activities for siblings ages 3-5.

Prime Time Preschool is for families who want their children ages 3-5 to develop reading readiness skills. Sixteen of the 23 series will be bilingual in English and Spanish, one will have Karen translation and one will have Kurmanji translation. Two will be offered online.

These Humanities Nebraska family literacy programs are designed to help strengthen participants’ interest and skills in reading and talking about books. A 10-year analysis published by Prime Time creators found that children who attend Prime Time Family Reading show a 95-100% improvement on achievement tests through elementary school and 81% improvement on high school exit exams.

The series are scheduled as follows:

Calvert Elementary, Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., February 23-March 9 (English);

Campbell Elementary, Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., February 21-March 28 (English);

Bennett-Martin Library, Mondays at 5:30 p.m., March 20-April 24 (Bilingual Preschool);

Arnold Elementary, Tuesdays at 6 p.m., March 21-April 25 (English);

McPhee Elementary, Mondays at 5:30 p.m., March 27-May 8 (Bilingual);

Everett Elementary, Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. (dates to be determined; English with Spanish and Karen translation); and

Juniper Refuge, Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. (dates to be determined; English with Kurmanji translation at Calvary Lutheran Church).

Prime Time is free for families thanks to generous statewide sponsors including the State of Nebraska, Nebraska Cultural Endowment, National Endowment for the Humanities, the Sherwood Foundation, Carol Gendler and an anonymous foundation.

In Lincoln, additional funding is provided by the Acklie Charitable Foundation.

Humanities Nebraska has offered Prime Time since 2002, reaching more than 17,600 Nebraskans in 411 Prime Time series that have taken place throughout the state. Teachers who are interested in recommending families for Prime Time should contact one of the sites listed above and ask to speak with the Prime Time coordinator. Series that are already in progress are still accepting new families to participate.

For more information about Prime Time in Nebraska, visit HumanitiesNebraska.org.