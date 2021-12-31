Prange named Educator of the Month

Leadership Harbor has named Jacey Prange, a fifth grade teacher at Pyrtle Elementary School, as Educator of the Month.

“Ms. Prange is always helpful, especially when kids are stuck on a math problem,” said her nominator, Caden, a student. “One of the ways she keeps us motivated is by prize giveaways at the end of the day. Kids who are on task and good throughout the day earn ‘Pawsitive’ tickets that can be used to enter in the prize giveaway drawing.”

“From all of us at Leadership Harbor and our partners, your students and colleagues, congratulations, Jacey,” said Chris Hansen, spokesman for Leadership Harbor. “Our community is better because of the leader you are in and outside of Pyrtle Elementary.”

Leadership Harbor is accepting nominations from students (past and present), parents, administrators and peers/colleagues of outstanding leaders in education. From the classroom to the office, the cafeteria to the bus, specialists and paras to custodians and everything in between, there are great leaders who deserve some recognition. If you know of an educator who is a leader, someone making a difference in and for our community, nominate her/him at www.leadershipharbor.com/educator.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0