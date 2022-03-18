Poppe inducted into Criminal Justice Honor Society

Elayne Poppe, a Lincoln Lutheran graduate who is now a junior at Concordia University in Seward, has been inducted into Alpha Phi Sigma, the only national criminal justice honor society.

To be inducted, students must complete the equivalent of three full-time semesters of course work, complete four criminal justice courses, major or minor in criminal justice or a related field, carry a 3.2 cumulative GPA and 3.2 or higher within the criminal justice major or minor, and be recommended by a faculty adviser. Dr. Kathy Miller, professor of sociology, and Dr. Ed Hoffman, associate professor of criminal justice and director of the online criminal justice program, serve as faculty advisers of the Concordia chapter.

"Elayne is an excellent student and a kind person," Hoffman said of Poppe. "She is always prepared and always treats others with respect. She is very deserving of this honor."

For more information about Concordia, visit cune.edu.

