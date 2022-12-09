Playhouse adds Sunday 'Rudolph Jr.' performance

Lincoln Community Playhouse has added a performance of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr." at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
The musical features 30 youth actors.
Tickets are $15 for ages 4 and up, and may be reserved at lincolnplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 402-489-7529 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The Playhouse will be accepting nonperishable food and personal care item donations to help Rotary Club 14 fill neighborhood Lincoln Free Pantries. Those donating will be entered to win a stuffed Rudolph and book.