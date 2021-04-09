Pius X student’s essay 2nd in Optimist contest

An essay written by Clare Oldenburg, a student at Lincoln Pius X High School, won second place and a $750 scholarship in the Optimist International Essay Contest competition. Her entry was sponsored by the Lincoln Sunrise Optimist Club.

The annual competition drew 24 Nebraska students. The winner of this year’s $2,500 Optimist International Scholarship was Ava Williams, a Broken Bow High School student whose entry was sponsored by the North Platte Optimist Club. Funding for the second-place scholarship won by Oldenburg was added this year.

Medallions were also awarded to the top two essay authors in addition to the third-place finisher, Brianna Fulton, a Lourdes Central Catholic High School student in Nebraska City who was sponsored by the Nebraska City Optimist Club.

All three award-winning essays will be posted soon on the Nebraska District Optimist website at nebraskaoptimists.org.

The Lincoln Sunrise Optimist Club resumed weekly in-person meetings effective April 7. The club meets for breakfast and a business meeting from 7 to 8 a.m. Wednesdays at Stauffer’s Café & Pie Shoppe, 5600 S. 48th St.

