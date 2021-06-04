Pius X standout Markowski adds John P. Perkins Memorial Award

To say that the selection committee for the John P. Perkins Memorial Award had a difficult task on its hands is much more than hyperbole.
Consider these glossy credentials of the four finalists, whittled from an original field of 10 nominees:
Carter Glenn of Lincoln East High School parlayed a 4.06 GPA with Super State distinction in both football and basketball, including first team All-City honorary captain laurels.
Liem Chot of Lincoln North Star High School, born in Ethiopia and raised by relatives in South Sudan and Uganda, rewrote the school cross country records at North Star en route to becoming just the sixth cross country runner in the past 60 years to win three Nebraska state meet titles.
Kate Dilsaver of Lincoln Southwest High School blended a 4.417 weighted GPA with a stellar three-sport athletic career, highlighted by two school sprint records and a combined 11 medals at state track and field meets.
Alexis Markowski of Lincoln Pius X High School capped a scintillating high school basketball career last spring by leading the Thunderbolts to their second consecutive Class A state tournament championship.
When the Perkins Award balloting was finalized, Markowski was named the 28th recipient of the award, whose history of annual presentations dating back to 1993 was interrupted last year due to COVID-19.
The Perkins Award, announced on Friday, May 28, was Markowski’s second major postseason award announced last week. Earlier in the week, the incoming Husker freshman was named the Nebraska Gatorade State High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year, having averaged 23.3 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks per game in her senior season.
Last week’s Perkins Award luncheon not only celebrated a return for the event. It also marked the first time the Lincoln Downtown Athletic Club has selected as many as four finalists for the Perkins Award – a testament to the depth of talent among this year’s nominees.
The Perkins Award winner receives a $1,500 scholarship. This year’s three runners-up each receive a $1,000 scholarship.