Pius X standout Markowski adds John P. Perkins Memorial Award

To say that the selection committee for the John P. Perkins Memorial Award had a difficult task on its hands is much more than hyperbole.

Consider these glossy credentials of the four finalists, whittled from an original field of 10 nominees:

Carter Glenn of Lincoln East High School parlayed a 4.06 GPA with Super State distinction in both football and basketball, including first team All-City honorary captain laurels.

Liem Chot of Lincoln North Star High School, born in Ethiopia and raised by relatives in South Sudan and Uganda, rewrote the school cross country records at North Star en route to becoming just the sixth cross country runner in the past 60 years to win three Nebraska state meet titles.

Kate Dilsaver of Lincoln Southwest High School blended a 4.417 weighted GPA with a stellar three-sport athletic career, highlighted by two school sprint records and a combined 11 medals at state track and field meets.

Alexis Markowski of Lincoln Pius X High School capped a scintillating high school basketball career last spring by leading the Thunderbolts to their second consecutive Class A state tournament championship.