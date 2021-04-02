Pius X senior Wuori receives national honor

The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) has recognized Peyton A. Wuori, a Lincoln Pius X High School senior, for superior academic achievement.

NSHSS recognizes young scholars who have demonstrated excellence through their academic achievements based on objective criteria, including grades and test scores.

Students must meet any one of the following criteria to be considered for membership: 3.5 cumulative GPA (4.0 scale) or higher; 1280 SAT score or higher; 1150 PSAT score or higher; 26 ACT score or higher; score 4 or higher on any AP exam; total combined IB test scores of 36 or higher; IGCSE Grade A or higher; or top 10% rank in class.

From high school to college to career, NSHSS connects young scholars with resources to develop their strengths and pursue their passions.

After graduating from Pius X, Peyton plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He has been accepted into the College of Engineering and has earned a Traditions scholarship. He will major in Mechanical Engineering and minor in Aerospace. His parents are Fred and Lori Wuori.

For more information about NSHSS, visit www.nshss.org.

