 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pius X offers summer soccer camps

  • 0

Lincoln Pius X High School offers summer soccer camps for kids of all ages.

Soccer camps for boys entering grades 3-5 will take place from 1-3 p.m. and for boys in grades 6-8 from 4-6 p.m. May 31 to June 3 on Aldrich Field at Pius X High School.

For boys entering grades 9-12, high school skills camps will take place from 7-9 p.m. under the lights, featuring college coaches from Creighton, Doane, Nebraska Wesleyan and Concordia universities.

The 8's on A summer soccer league for boys and girls high school teams will take place Sundays through Wednesdays, June 5-29, on the turf at Pius X. 

For boys and girls entering kindergarten to second grade, Little Bolts soccer camp is on Saturday, June 4, from 9-10:30 a.m.

For more details and to register, visit piusxboyssoccer.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UNL student art sales May 6-7

UNL student art sales May 6-7

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln School of Art, Art History and Design will host spring art sales by the UNL Clay Club and UNL Photo Club Fr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News