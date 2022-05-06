Pius X offers summer soccer camps

Lincoln Pius X High School offers summer soccer camps for kids of all ages.

Soccer camps for boys entering grades 3-5 will take place from 1-3 p.m. and for boys in grades 6-8 from 4-6 p.m. May 31 to June 3 on Aldrich Field at Pius X High School.

For boys entering grades 9-12, high school skills camps will take place from 7-9 p.m. under the lights, featuring college coaches from Creighton, Doane, Nebraska Wesleyan and Concordia universities.

The 8's on A summer soccer league for boys and girls high school teams will take place Sundays through Wednesdays, June 5-29, on the turf at Pius X.

For boys and girls entering kindergarten to second grade, Little Bolts soccer camp is on Saturday, June 4, from 9-10:30 a.m.

For more details and to register, visit piusxboyssoccer.com.

