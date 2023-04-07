The Star City Optimist Youth Foundation will host four local qualifiers in the Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run Competition Tuesday through Friday, April 11-14.

Boys and girls ages 7-14 will compete in four separate age/sport brackets (7/8, 9/10, 11/12, 13/14) based on their Nov. 15, 2023 age. Each contestant may compete in either the baseball or softball division, but not both.

The three categories are:

Pitching -- Throwing, either overhand or underhand, five pitches at a “strike zone” target from 45 feet for baseball or 35 feet for softball;

Hitting -- Three balls from a tee for distance; and

Running -- Timed run from third base to home plate using 90-foot base paths.

An 11-inch softball will be used for ages 7-10, and a 12-inch softball for ages 11-14. All ages will use a regulation baseball.

The top four scorers in each age/sport all-around will earn ribbons at the local level and advance to Nebraska District Competition at Lincoln’s Optimist Youth Sports Complex on Friday, May 19. Top scorers there may qualify for the Kansas City Royals Team Championship in August, with those winners eligible to receive an all-expense-paid trip to the National Finals during the MLB World Series activities.

Optimist sponsored dates and locations are:

- Tuesday, April 11, 6-7:30 p.m. at Kahoa Elementary School, 7700 Leighton Ave.

- Wednesday, April 12, 6-7:30 p.m. at Highlands Park/Fredstrom Elementary School, 5700 NW 10th St.

- Thursday, April 13, 6-7:30 p.m. at Cripple Creek Park/Humann Elementary School, 6401 Beaver Creek Lane.

- Friday, April 14, 6-7:30 p.m. at Maxey Elementary School, 5200 S. 75th St.

Contestants may compete in only one MLB local contest. No metal spikes are allowed, though participants may use their own bats (aluminum bats will be provided). Direct questions to Optimist Coordinator Bob Grundman, 402-489-9171.