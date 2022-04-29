Pitch Hit & Run qualifier contests start Tuesday

The Star City Optimist Youth Foundation will host four local qualifiers in the Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run Competition this Tuesday through Friday, May 3-6.

Boys and girls ages 7-14 will compete in four separate age/sport brackets (7/8, 9/10, 11/12 and 13/14) based on the age they will be on July 17. Each contestant may compete in either the baseball or softball division, but not both.

The three categories are Pitching (throwing, either overhand or underhand, six pitches at a strike-zone target from 45 feet in the baseball divison or 35 feet for softball); Hitting (three balls from a tee for distance and accuracy); and Running (timed run from second base to home plate using 60-foot base paths).

An 11-inch softball will be used for 7-10 year olds, and a 12-inch softball for those 11-14 years. All ages will use a regulation baseball.

The top four scorers in each age/sport all-around will earn awards at the local level and advance to Nebraska District competition at Lincoln’s Optimist Youth Sports Complex in July. Top scorers may also qualify to advance to the Kansas City Royals Team Championship in August. Winners there may qualify to receive an all-expense-paid trip to the National Finals during the MLB World Series activities in October.

Optimist-sponsored dates and locations are:

Tuesday, May 3, 6-7:30 p.m., Kahoa Elementary School, 7700 Leighton Ave.;

Wednesday, May 4, 6-7:30 p.m., Cripple Creek Park/Humann Elementary School, 6401 Beaver Creek Lane;

Thursday, May 5, 6-7:30 p.m., Highlands Park/Fredstrom Elementary School, 5700 NW 10th St.; and

Friday, May 6, 6-7:30 p.m., Maxey Elementary, 5200 S. 75th St.

Contestants should bring a copy of their birth certificate for registration and may compete in only one MLB local contest. No metal spikes are allowed, though participants may use their own bats (aluminum bats will be provided). Direct questions to Optimist Coordinator Bob Grundman, 402-489-9171.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0