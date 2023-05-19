Lancaster County 4-H has named Tyler Pickinpaugh of Lincoln as winner of the May Heart of 4-H Award in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.

Pickinpaugh has volunteered with 4-H since aging out of 4-H in Wyoming nine years ago. He coaches Lancaster County livestock judging teams through regular practices and at contests such as the statewide Premiere Animal Science Event. At the Lancaster County Super Fair, he is superintendent of the 4-H Livestock Judging Contest.

He and his wife raise club lamb projects and help multiple families with their market lamb and breeding sheep projects, as well as provide sheep for several youth livestock judging contests.

“Growing up, 4-H was a huge part of my life,” Pickinpaugh said. “I was a member, and both of my parents were 4-H club leaders and council members, so we were always involved. It only seems right to give back to a program that helped mold me into the person I am today, and to help youth understand the importance of agriculture.

“I have a passion for teaching and working with youth,” he added. “There is no better feeling than helping 4-H youth attain their goals, all while learning life skills along the way.”