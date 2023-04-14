A Photovoice exhibit by seven Lincoln youths will display photographs with written narratives to give voice to their perspectives and experiences as refugees. The project was organized by Nebraska Extension with a 4-H True Leaders in Equity grant.

Three youth refugees who participated in a Photovoice project in 2021 decided to lead a Photovoice of their own. Two of the three youths attended the True Leaders in Equity Summit hosted by the National 4-H Council. The youths then qualified and applied for a 4-H mini-grant to put their True Leaders in Equity skills to action. They chose to focus their Photovoice project on young adult refugees, particularly the mental health impacts of dual navigation — the immigration of oneself while also assisting one’s family in the immigration process.

The public will have three opportunities to view the exhibit at no cost:

• April 17-28: Gere Branch Library, 2400 S. 56th St. Exhibit can be viewed during regular library hours. Youth leaders and participants will be present from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19.

• April 30: Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds (Lincoln Room), 84th and Havelock Avenue, during the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration from 1-4 p.m. Youth leaders and participants will be present.

• May 5-19: LUX Center for the Arts (front of the Ceramics Building), 2601 N. 48th St. Exhibit can be viewed during regular hours. Opening reception will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 5, during the First Friday Art Walk.

A virtual exhibit will be posted at http://lancaster.unl.edu/wcc.

One Photovoice participant said, “Before coming [here], you’re really hopeful of the idea of getting an education, a new opportunity, freedom. But when you actually come here, your whole expectation drops and you become hopeless because all these people are trying to bring you down.”

Another said, “A lot of people need to see the immigrant and refugee side of view so they know what we go through, what our parents go through, just to come and settle here.”