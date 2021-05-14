Philavanh receives scholarship from Youth on Course

Naree Philavanh, a senior golfer at Lincoln East High School who plans to major in marketing at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is one of 20 high school seniors who received scholarships May 11 from Youth on Course. The nonprofit organization granted a total of $296,000 to the 20 recipients.

The nonprofit organization is in its 13th year of offering the scholarship program, which has provided a total of $2 million of financial support to 280 recipients.

The average GPA of this year’s winners is 4.39, and six of the recipients will play college golf, with five others possibly joining their collegiate team.

“Pursuing higher education, much like the game of golf, shouldn’t hinge on the financial burdens it places on young people,” said Michael Lowe, vice president of programs for Youth on Course. “These 20 students are among the brightest in the country, and we, along with our scholarship donors, are proud to help them continue to work toward their dreams on and off the golf course.”