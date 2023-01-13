Penguin Project 'Newsies Jr.' registration meeting Jan. 30

Lincoln Community Playhouse will have a registration and first meeting for the Penguin Project's "Newsies Jr." Monday, Jan. 30, from 6:30-7:15 p.m. at the Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St.

All participants and a parent/guardian (regardless of past participation) are required to attend this registration meeting.

The Penguin Project shows are performed by students with special needs (artists) in partnership with peer mentors. The Penguin Project is open to students ages 10 to 22. Potential artists and mentors must be at least 10 years old or still be 22 years old by the first rehearsal.

The rehearsal schedule starts two evenings a week (Tuesdays and Thursdays) for about the first two months. After that, Wednesday evenings and later Mondays will be added. Rehearsals are from 6:30-7:45 p.m. until Tech Sunday. Tech Sunday is from noon-5 p.m., and dress rehearsals are from 6-9 pm.

Performances will be June 9-11 and 16-18.

"Newsies Jr." is a musical about a band of newsies striking against powerful New York newspaper publishers. Together, the young people learn they are stronger united and create a movement that will change history. The score includes "Carrying the Banner," "Santa Fe" and "Seize the Day."

Penguin Project is sponsored by Ameritas, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals and Union Bank & Trust. Season sponsors are Russ's Market, Lincoln Journal Star, 10/11 Cares and KFOR.