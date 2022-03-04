Paul Barnes named MTNA National Foundation Fellow

Dr. Paul Barnes has been named as the Nebraska Music Teachers Association Foundation Fellow for 2022. He will be honored with the other state recipients during the virtual Music Teachers National Association (MTNA) Conference March 26-30 in Minneapolis.

Praised by the New York Times for his “Lisztian thunder and deft fluidity” and the San Francisco Chronicle as “ferociously virtuosic,” pianist Barnes has electrified audiences with his intensely expressive playing and cutting-edge programming. He has been featured seven times on APM’s Performance Today and on the cover of Clavier Magazine with his recordings streamed worldwide.

Barnes’s 12th CD, “New Generations: The New Etudes of Philip Glass and Music of the Next Generation,” has also received rave reviews. Gramophone Magazine wrote, “Pianists of Barnes’s great technique and musicality are a boon to new music.” And American Record Guide commented, “This disc provides further proof of Barnes’s ability to communicate new music with flair and passion.” Produced by Orange Mountain Music, the recording features the world-premiere recording of Dreaming Awake, a selection of Glass’s etudes and works by N. Lincoln Hanks, Lucas Floyd, Jason Bahr, Zack Stanton, Ivan Moody and Jonah Gallagher.

Barnes is the Marguerite Scribante Professor of Music at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music. He was recently appointed artistic director of the Lied Center Piano Academy, which welcomes several high school pianists to Lincoln each summer for an intensive week of piano, composition, improvisation and collaboration. He also teaches during the summer at the Vienna International Piano Academy and the Amalfi Coast Music Festival.

In demand as a pedagogue and clinician, Barnes has served as convention artist at several state MTNA conventions, most recently at Virginia, and was named “Teacher of the Year” by the Nebraska Music Teachers Association. Barnes’s recordings are available on Spotify, Pandora, iTunes, Apple Music, YouTube and Amazon.

