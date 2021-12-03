 Skip to main content
Pathfinder program focus of LPS Learning Lunch Dec. 15
"Teaching Students Involved in Juvenile Justice: Who are the People of the Pathfinder Program?" is the topic of the next Lincoln Public Schools Learning Lunch virtual presentation on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at noon. A question-and-answer session will follow around 12:30 p.m.

Randy Farmer, director of the LPS Pathfinder Program, will address the unique students - and the educators who work with them - inside the Lancaster County Youth Services Center as part of this program.

For more information and the complete Learning Lunch lineup, visit https://home.lps.org/communications/learning-lunch/.

