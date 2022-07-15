Parks Foundation to host playground dedication event Friday

Lincoln Parks Foundation is inviting the public to a dedication event for new, inclusive play equipment at Woods Park playground near 3131 O St. at 7 p.m. Friday, July 22.

The Iggy Borer Playground project was made possible by nearly 70 generous donors to honor the life of 6-year-old Ingrid “Iggy” Borer. Iggy reveled in time with her family, swinging the day away with her sister Mavis and twin brother Huck at Woods Park, located in the heart of her beloved neighborhood park.

Through funds provided by Iggy’s family and the Lincoln community, the Lincoln Parks Foundation and the Lincoln Parks & Recreation Department were able to fulfill the family’s dream of creating a park space that is accessible to all and promotes inclusive play.

“It has been a true honor to work with the Borer family on this tribute to Iggy," said Lincoln Parks & Recreation Director Maggie Stuckey-Ross. "We are proud to partner with their family and friends to add these wonderful, inclusive amenities to Woods Park, providing play opportunities for years to come.”

Donations made in Iggy’s memory provided funds for a unity basket swing and set of interactive chimes on the east side of the playground. A rubber tile surface was extended to make the new pieces accessible to all.

Everyone is welcome to attend this special dedication event. A brief program will include comments from Stuckey-Ross and others. Clowning Around will provide free balloon animals at the event. For more information about this event, contact Aimee Hollon at Lincoln Parks Foundation, Aimee@LincolnParks.org.

Lincoln Parks Foundation is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that works in partnership with the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department. The Foundation enlists the help of individuals, corporate donors and other charitable foundations to sustain and improve Lincoln’s parks system. For more information, visit LincolnParks.org.