Parks and Rec offers free Halloween events

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites families with children in elementary and middle school to a variety of free Halloween events in October.

All children must be accompanied by an adult for these events. Costumes are encouraged. Activities include snacks, trick or treating, games and prizes.

The schedule is as follows:

• Saturday, Oct. 29 – Treat Street: 1-3 p.m., Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St.

• Sunday, Oct. 30 – Halloween for Teens: 1:30-2:30 p.m., F Street Community Center, 1225 F St.

• Sunday, Oct. 30 – Halloween Festival: 2-4 p.m., Air Park Recreation Center, 3720 NW 46th St.

• Monday, Oct. 31 – Halloween Carnival: 6-7:30 p.m., F Street Community Center, 1225 F St.

For information about Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

