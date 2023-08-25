Samantha McEvoy, a 2023 graduate of Clarkson High School in Clarkson, Nebraska, has been selected to receive a $2,500 STAR scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter HW, a chapter that has been part of the Lincoln community since it was organized in 1983.

The P.E.O. STAR scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional women in their final year of high school to attend an accredited post-secondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year. The competitive STAR scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.

McEvoy is actively involved in her school and community. School organizations include National Honor Society, Clarkson's Career Academy, Future Business Leaders of America, and Family Career Community Leaders of America. She also donates time to her church, St. Wenceslaus.

She will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall to pursue a degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in marketing.

P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) has been celebrating women helping women reach for the stars for more than 150 years. Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 119,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $398 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans.