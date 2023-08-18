The Optimist Club of Lincoln recently supplied Riley Elementary School students with back-to-school supplies as the club’s School Supply Project recipient for August.

“We select a school in August and January, and our goal is to help staff and students by providing supplies that would help make their day better,” said club Vice President Charlene Simpson.

In addition to Simpson, Optimist members Sharon Brooks, Jerry Salber, Dennis Gregory, Riley Principal Jeff Bjorkman and Jim Simpson supplied items including crayons, markers, notebooks, folders, glue, colored pencils, facial tissues and clothes for the nurse's office.

Each grade gave the club a wish list, and club members were able, through member donations and money from the club, to purchase everything on their lists.

This is one of many "Friend of Youth" projects that the Optimist Club of Lincoln offers.

“We started this project last year with Elliott and Roper schools, and we’re excited to continue with Riley and more!” Simpson said. "As Optimists, our goal is always bringing out the best in youth, our community and ourselves."

For more information about the Optimist Club, email Chyrel Kritikos at chyrelk_optimist2022@yahoo.com or Simpson at cjsimpson325@gmail.com.