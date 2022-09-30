Optimist Punt, Pass and Kick winners advance to state

Lincoln’s Star City Optimist Youth Foundation hosted four local TriStar Football Punt, Pass and Kick contests at Fredstrom, Kahoa, Roper and Maxey elementary schools Sept. 12-15. Of the 104 contestants, the 54 winners qualifying for the state contest at Nebraska Wesleyan University this Sunday are:
Boys
Age 6: Chasen Chancellor, James Peters, River Martin, Maddix McCleary;
Age 7: Brennan Bassinger, Gideon Christensen, Oliver Bray, Mason Ash;
Age 8: Ryan Bohling, Jaxon Dietz, Chase Tebo, Jaxson Downey, Evan Meyer, Miles VonKaenel;
Age 9: Landon Holzwarth, Zayden Fankhauser, George Abourezk, Jayden Fitzgerald;
Age 10: Maximus Parker, Zaydon Chairez, Ellis Olivera, Kash Knudsen;
Age 11: Edin Omerovic, Madden Morgan, Tyletrr Draper, James Bangert;
Age 12: Zac Esson, Tyler Hubbard; and
Age 13: Matthew Vieyra.
Girls
Age 6: Emmersyn Sintek, Alex Footte;
Age 7: Kinsey Chairez, Molly Fisher, Ellie Golliglee, Anna Bahm;
Age 8: Casey Fitzgerald, Brooklyn Fitzgerald, Annie McAfee, Lilyana Parker;
Age 9: Macie Meyers, Belle Wilkinson, Aubryelle Rohrig;
Age 10: Londyn Myers, Avah Larsen, Jessica Vieyra, Kynlee Sheehan;
Age 11: Blair VanDyke, Lily McAfee;
Age 12: Elizabeth Vieyra, Evelyn Daddy, Haley Fitzgerald;
Age 13: Brooklyn VanDyke; and
Age 14: Katey Reichel.
The top five finishers in each age/gender category at the state contest will earn trophies.