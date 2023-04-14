Felix Olschofka, associate dean for operations and professor of violin at the University of North Texas (UNT) College of Music, has been named director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Glenn Korff School of Music. He begins his appointment July 3.

“I’m excited to have Felix become the next director of the Glenn Korff School of Music,” said Andy Belser, dean of the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts. “He is a forward-thinking leader and a consummate musician. His deep understanding and experience in innovating curricula, developing youth engagement programs, and overseeing building projects make him an ideal candidate to lead the school into an exciting new era.”

German-born and raised, Olschofka has been at UNT in Denton, Texas, since 2010. He formerly served as director of graduate studies from 2018-2020. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Music Conservatory Hanns Eisler Berlin in Germany, a performance certificate from Indiana University and a doctorate from the University of California San Diego.

“I am thrilled and honored to serve as the next director of the Glenn Korff School of Music at this exciting juncture,” Olschofka said. “The school’s excellent reputation attracts world-renowned artists, scholars and immensely talented students who make this such a special place. I look forward to collaborating with the faculty, staff, alumni and community members to establish new priorities, opportunities and aspirations in continuing to move the music profession forward.”

As a soloist, concertmaster and chamber musician, Olschofka has toured throughout Europe, Asia, North America and South America.

He founded the UNT International Summer Music Institute in 2014 and serves as both director and faculty for this two-week workshop for highly talented pre-college and college students. His previous teaching engagements include serving as associate professor at San Diego State University and teaching at summer festivals such as Round Top Music Festival, Bay View Music Festival, Summit Music Festival and the CICA International Music Festival.

Olschofka is a winner of numerous awards and competitions. He was awarded two first prizes in the prestigious German Youth Music Competition (solo and chamber music category), second prize in the International Chamber Music Competition Charles Hennen in The Netherlands, and a grant from the Oscar and Vera Ritter Foundation. His former students are members of world-renowned orchestras such as Los Angeles Philharmonic, San Diego Symphony and Houston Symphony, and prizewinners at national and international competitions such as the Boyer Music Competition, Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition and Osaka International Chamber Music Competition.

Olschofka replaces Sergio H. Ruiz, who returned to the faculty last summer. Alan Mattingly has served as interim director of the Korff School during the 2022-2023 academic year and will resume his full-time duties as professor of horn and assistant director on July 3.