Nebraska Wesleyan University's Jazz Choir, University Choir and Opera Ensemble will be joined by the Nebraska Children's Choir, Millard South High School Choir and Iowa's Red Oak High School Choir at NWU's annual Big Sing concert at 7 p.m. Monday, March 27, at NWU's O'Donnell Auditorium, 5000 St. Paul Ave.

This eclectic and energetic program will feature dynamic choral music by Mozart, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Eric Whitacre, Rosephanye Powell, Kurt Weill, Adolphus Hailstork and NWU's own conductors - Tom Trenney and Samuel Eschliman.

A highlight of the program will be the world premiere of "Home" composed by Austin Reinke, a sophomore music education major at Wesleyan.

Audience members will be invited to lift their voices with the nearly 200 student musicians in a community sing sure to lift the spirit!

The concert is free, though donations will be collected to benefit the Malone Community Center in its mission to strengthen the Lincoln community by serving as a cornerstone for educational, cultural and advocacy programs.

For more information, contact Tom Trenney, choir director, at 248-321-5815 or tomtrenney@gmail.com.