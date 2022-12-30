NWU choirs to bring concert tour home Jan. 13

Following a concert tour through Kansas and Texas, Nebraska Wesleyan University's choirs will sing a “home” concert, “How Can We Keep from Singing,” in NWU's O'Donnell Auditorium at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.
NWU's University Choir and Jazz Choir will collaborate with the Bellevue East High School Singers in a colorful, eclectic repertoire by a variety of diverse composers, including Pavel Chesnokov, Rosephanye Powell, Alessandro Scarlatti, Gwynneth Walker, Andraé Crouch, Sara Bareilles and Moses Hogan.
The University Choir was recently named a finalist in the American Prize for Collegiate Choirs and looks forward to performing at Carnegie Hall this summer. NWU's own Sam Eschliman will accompany the ensembles on guitar, bodhran, djembe and cajón.
"Though music may not have the power to cure us, we believe that singing can bring healing," said Tom Trenney, NWU's conductor of choirs. "We experience this often in our choir. There are days when we may not be feeling joy, but we get to sing a song together that reminds us what joy feels like, and that can make a big difference in opening us to a glimmer of light to carry into the day. We hope that our tour program will bring an extra measure of hope to our students and to all those who may hear us along the way."
People are also reading…
The concert will be free, though donations will be collected to benefit Lincoln's Center for Legal Immigration Assistance (CLIA), a nonprofit supporting immigrants and refugees since 2001.
For more information on the NWU choirs or the "How Can We Keep from Singing" tour, visit music.nebrwesleyan.edu or contact ttrenney@nebrwesleyan.edu.