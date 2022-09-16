Nutcracker auditions coming up Sept. 23-24

It's time to register for Sept. 23-24 auditions for the 2022 Nutcracker ballet, which will be performed at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company, under the direction of Artistic Director Shari True, produces this holiday tradition, which this year marks its 38th season.

Auditions will take place over a two-day period starting with gymnasts, boys and ballet dancers ages 8-11 on Friday, Sept. 23. On Saturday, Sept. 24, female dancers ages 12 and older will audition. Auditions will take place at 5445 Red Rock Lane, Suite 200. All who are auditioning, except gymnasts, must be at least 8 years old. Gymnasts must be at least 6 years old.

Online registration is required at LincolnMidwestBallet.org. The audition schedule, general information and tips are also available on the website. A one-time audition fee of $25 is payable when registering online. Those cast in the Nutcracker will be responsible for a $60 participation fee.