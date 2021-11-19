NU State Museum gives free passes to Friendship Home

In October, the University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall partnered with Friendship Home to provide 100 free museum passes as part of a fall membership drive.

For every membership purchased or renewed, Morrill Hall donated two free passes to Friendship Home. Museum members and visitors also had the option to purchase additional passes for donation.

“With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we thought it fitting to partner this drive with a vital community organization that gives refuge and solace to those who have suffered domestic violence,” said Susan Weller, NU State Museum director.

Friendship Home’s mission is to support, shelter and advocate for victims of domestic violence and their children. Its services are available for anyone in the community experiencing physical and/or emotional intimate partner violence. Services are confidential and include a 24-hour crisis line, as well as emergency communal shelter and single-family shelter apartments.

“Domestic violence impacts all family members,” said Nichole Palmer, community outreach coordinator for Friendship Home. “Passes to Morrill Hall will give our families an opportunity to connect as they are rebuilding their lives free from violence.”