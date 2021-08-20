NU State Museum gifts free passes to CEDARS

The University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall recently partnered with CEDARS to provide 180 free museum passes to the center’s program participants as part of a summer membership drive.

For every membership purchased or renewed, Morrill Hall donated two free passes to CEDARS. Museum members and visitors also had the option to purchase additional passes for donation.

“We were really pleased to partner with our museum members to support CEDARS and provide greater access to those in our community who might not be able to visit the museum otherwise,” said Susan Weller, director of the NU State Museum.

CEDARS has nearly 200 children in foster care at any given time. The organization works to ensure the children have a safe environment where they can grow and thrive. CEDARS uses a holistic approach that provides support from infancy through young adulthood, with a variety of services to meet individual needs.