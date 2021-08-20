NU State Museum gifts free passes to CEDARS

The University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall recently partnered with CEDARS to provide 180 free museum passes to the center’s program participants as part of a summer membership drive.
For every membership purchased or renewed, Morrill Hall donated two free passes to CEDARS. Museum members and visitors also had the option to purchase additional passes for donation.
“We were really pleased to partner with our museum members to support CEDARS and provide greater access to those in our community who might not be able to visit the museum otherwise,” said Susan Weller, director of the NU State Museum.
CEDARS has nearly 200 children in foster care at any given time. The organization works to ensure the children have a safe environment where they can grow and thrive. CEDARS uses a holistic approach that provides support from infancy through young adulthood, with a variety of services to meet individual needs.
“Many kids in foster care never experience some of the childhood milestones that many of us cherished — playing on a soccer team, learning to play the piano or experiencing the awe of visiting a museum,” said CEDARS President and CEO Jim Blue. “Because of the kindness of the University of Nebraska State Museum members, foster care children will have the opportunity to dive into our planet’s past through interactive, hands-on activities and exhibits. Experiences like this can be hard to come by for many foster families, and CEDARS is grateful to have partners in our community that care so deeply about the growth and education of young minds.”
CEDARS is the third local organization to receive passes as part of the NU State Museum’s membership program. The Malone and F Street community centers received passes as part of the museum’s previous membership drives. The museum plans to support other entities with future membership drives.
“We are committed to being a community partner and lifting up other worthy organizations that serve Lincoln,” Weller said.