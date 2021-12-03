 Skip to main content
NRC Health awards 5 scholarships
NRC Health awards 5 scholarships

NRC Health has named Enrique Martinez as winner of the 2021 Sales Career Scholarship. NRC Health created this scholarship to encourage minority students to pursue a career in sales. Martinez will receive up to $3,800 to obtain a Certificate in Sales Excellence from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

NRC Health also announced Maya Elias, Jacquie Paul, Naree Philavanh and Emily Vuong as recipients of the 2021 Sales Explorer Scholarship. This scholarship provides an opportunity for minority students to explore a career in sales by offering a tuition credit for Marketing 257-Sales Communication at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Enrique Martinez

Martinez
Maya Elias

Elias
Jacquie Paul

Paul
Naree Philavanh

Philavanh
Emily Vuong

Vuong
