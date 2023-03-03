BraveBe Child Advocacy Center received a $2,000 Sertoma International Community grant Feb. 22 to help address the physical and mental aspects of abuse through specialized, on-site care, including head-to-toe medical evaluations of each child victim by a full-time expert team. These services are provided at no cost to children, so support from the Lincoln Northeast Sertoma Club will help ensure that BraveBe can continue to address the health needs of each child victim. Pictured are Lee Bring, Northeast Sertoma Club treasurer, and Destiny Burkett, BraveBe director of donor engagement and philanthropy.